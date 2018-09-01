Jain monk Tarun Sagar passes away at 51

Jain monk Tarun Sagar passes away in Delhi. (Source: ANI) Jain monk Tarun Sagar passes away in Delhi. (Source: ANI)

Popular Jain monk Tarun Sagar passed away on Saturday morning in Delhi after a prolonged illness. He was 51. The monk was admitted to a hospital in Delhi after he contracted jaundice but there was no improvement in his condition. Tarun Sagar is a monk of the Digambara sect and has a huge following in the Jain community.

Born on 1967 in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh as Pawan Kumar Jain, he chose to live the life a monk at a tender age of 13 after getting inspired by the sermons of another popular monk Acharya Pushpdant Sagar.

As the news of his demise spread, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh expressed their grief and condolences. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Deeply pained by the untimely demise of Muni Tarun Sagar Ji Maharaj. We will always remember him for his rich ideals, compassion and contribution to society. His noble teachings will continue inspiring people. My thoughts are with the Jain community and his countless disciples.”

Deeply pained by the untimely demise of Muni Tarun Sagar Ji Maharaj. We will always remember him for his rich ideals, compassion and contribution to society. His noble teachings will continue inspiring people. My thoughts are with the Jain community and his countless disciples. pic.twitter.com/lodXhHNpVK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2018

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh too expressed shock.

जैन मुनि श्रद्धेय तरुण सागर जी महाराज के असामयिक महासमाधि लेने के समाचार से मैं स्तब्ध हूँ। वे प्रेरणा के स्रोत, दया के सागर एवं करुणा के आगार थे। भारतीय संत समाज के लिए उनका निर्वाण एक शून्य का निर्माण कर गया है। मैं मुनि महाराज के चरणों में अपनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 1, 2018

Tarun Sagar, unlike other Jain monks, openly interacted with politicians and has delivered sermons at the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 2010 and in Haryana Legislative Assembly in 2016.

