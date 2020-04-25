Jailed Tablighi member tests positive two week after negative report

The Jamaat member tested negative on April 6, and completed his quarantine period before the new samples came back positive. (Representational Photo The Jamaat member tested negative on April 6, and completed his quarantine period before the new samples came back positive. (Representational Photo

A Tablighi Jamaat member housed in a temporary jail in Saharanpur district tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Friday, 15 days after being deemed negative.

The Jamaat member in Saharanpur is from Kurla in Mumbai. He is among the 64 members of the organisation who were taken into custody due to the alleged violation of the Foreigners Act by some of them. Of the 64, 54 were foreigners and 10 were Indians, said officials. The Jamaat member tested negative on April 6, and completed his quarantine period before the new samples came back positive.

“When the initial list of Jamaat members was issued we found that several of them had violated tourist visa rules and were hiding in the district,” said SP (City) Vineet Bhatnagar. “There were 64 such people. Action was taken against them as per procedure and they were in a temporary jail. The person who tested positive did not have symptoms. He has now been sent to a government isolation ward. The area is being sanitised again and the other members are being quarantined.”

