Punjab: Jail where Guru Tegh Bahadur was interned, faces demolition

The jail that once housed the ninth Sikh master, Guru Tegh Bahadur, now lies in ruins and faces the danger of demolition to make way for a functioning jail. The nearly 400-year-old structure, which spans about 2 acres of land, is now home to a jail caretaker and a primary school.

As the central jails of Nabha and Patiala are overcrowded, the state needs another jail to house inmates, thus the decision to use the Bassi Pathana jail land.

SAD (Taksali) leader Bir Devinder Singh is leading the drive for the conservation and restoration of the jail. “The issue was taken up in November 2017. On December 27 the same year, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced that the Bassi Pathana jail will be converted into a memorial and the surrounding areas will be modified into a tourist place. Despite this, nothing moved on the ground. Suddenly, in the first week of this month, there was a report that the Bassi Pathana jail would be made a district jail,” he said.

“We cannot allow it to be converted into a jail. We are ready to go to jail to protect the jail,” the former deputy Speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, said. The Guru Tegh Bahadur Yadgari Gurudwara, which was built close to the jail to mark its religious significance, has a committee that along with the former MLA hopes to have the jail restored to its original state. The project will require at least Rs 20 crore to Rs 30 crore, says Bir Devinder.

Prashant Goyal, Deputy Commissioner of Fatehgarh Sahib, says, “I have given the report of the pros and cons of building the jail to the government after inspecting the site. I personally feel that in order for a jail to be built there, if it does, the current building will have to be completely demolished as it is in a dilapidated state.”

The members of the gurdwara committee and Bir Devinder have submitted a report to the CM. They have also intimated the issue to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and their next step is to ask for written permission to commemorate the first day and night of Guru Tegh Bahadur in the jail with langar, kirtan and Guru Granth Sahib Parkash at the jail itself.

Bir Devinder said there was literary evidence of Guru Teg Bahadur having been imprisoned at the jail for a period of four months. Reading from a book, he said, “Guru Teg Bahadur was on his way to meet Mughal emperor Aurangzeb after being approached by Kashmiri Pandits, who were being forced to convert when he halted at Malakpur Rangra, which was an area dominated by the Mughals. The people found out that the Guru was staying in the area, after which he and his three disciples – Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das, and Bhai Dayal Das – were arrested and jailed at Sirhind jail (as Bassi Pathana was a part of Sirhind) for four months”.

The reference for this information can be found in books such as ‘Sirhind through the Ages by Dr. Fauja Singh, Sikh Itihas by Dr. Ganda Singh and Principal Teja Singh, Guru Kian Sakhiyan, he said.

Bir Devinder hopes to have the building restored rather than remodeled as it is a site of historical significance, with the help of the Archeological Survey of India. He himself has been an inmate of the jail for 10-15 days when he was a student leader.

The caretaker of the jail, Vijay Kumar, said, “The jail was closed in 1994 and nobody is allowed to enter it.” Despite this, there is a school on the jail grounds to which Bir Devinder and the committee don’t have any objection. ‘’All we want to do is to preserve a place where Guru Teg Bahadur lived, is that too much to ask,” Bir Devinder said.