Jail inmates must be provided safe environment: Ajay Kumar Mishra

Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, whose son is facing arrest after being accused of killing four farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, on Thursday said that jail inmates must be provided a safe environment for their reintegration into the mainstream of society.

He also said that inmates must be provided training through skill development programmes.

Mishra made the remarks while delivering the inaugural address of the 7th Conference of Heads of Prisons of all States and Union Territories, organised by Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) at its headquarters in New Delhi

A Ministry of Home Affairs statement quoted him as saying, “The main challenge for reintegrating inmates into the mainstream of society is providing a safe environment to them. Jail systems must have provisions for providing training and skill development for people living inside prisons and aftercare programmes.”

The statement said Mishra emphasised that the conference, where 75 senior prison officers from 25 states and four Union Territories were present, was the right platform to deliberate on the issues and frame a policy which would have a wider perspective and acceptability.

It said the minister also underlined the importance of e-prisons, which he said saves time and makes the process easier for further associating with the courts.

“Another important aspect of e-prisons is e-mulakaat, which has made the process easy for inmates to contact their families,” the statement said.

Earlier, the media had received an invitation for BPR&D to attend the conference, only for the invitation to first be revoked and then later reinstated. However, on Thursday morning, as mediapersons reached the BPR&D headquarters, they were not allowed to enter the building and were told that the event was not open for the media. As mediapersons argued with the police, some were even pushed around. Soon, a Border Security Force contingent was called in to spruce up security.

On Wednesday, Mishra had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi amid calls for his resignation from Opposition parties and farm leaders. Sources close to the Union MoS said later that there was “no indication from the political leadership that he must step down”. They said the two ministers “discussed strategy” to handle the situation.