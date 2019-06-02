‘Jai Shri Ram’ video sent from ASP’s number, probe ordered

The Uttar Pradesh DGP has ordered an inquiry after a video that was forwarded by an additional SP (ASP) posted in Fatehpur district purportedly showing a woman being beaten up by a man and surrounded by a group of other men hurling abuses and forcing her to chant Jai Shri Ram went viral on Friday.

The video was forwarded from the official number of ASP Shripal Yadav. It had gone viral last month, after the Lok Sabha poll results, and the incident was reported in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh.

Superintendent of Police, Fatehpur, Kailash Singh, said he had also sought an explanation from the ASP, who is presently holding charge of Circle Officer, Jafarganj area in the district. He is yet to submit a reply. The 32-second video shows a woman surrounded by people, including some wearing saffron scarves, and one of them beating her with slippers and making her chant “Jai Shri Ram”. The man, who was seen beating up the woman, is also heard chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ after being forced by the people.

“After coming to know that such a video was circulated from the cellphone of an ASP, I sent a letter to Shripal Yadav asking to give an explanation on it,” said the SP.

DGP Om Prakash Singh told The Sunday Express, “An inquiry will be conducted.”

ASP Shripal Yadav claimed, “I got the video from someone on my cellphone. I mistakenly forwarded the video to another group. The incident shown in the video occurred in Madhya Pradesh last month and has no link with Uttar Pradesh.”

The ASP, who is posted in Fatehpur since February this year, refused to share more details and reiterated his claim that it was forwarded “mistakenly”.

Last month, four separate video clips of an incident in Seoni had gone viral where suspected gaurakshaks were seen thrashing two persons and making them chant “Jai Shri Ram.” A woman was also seen with the two persons. The suspects had alleged that the three were carrying beef. After the video went viral, Madhya Pradesh police had found that the incident occurred in Dunda Seoni area on May 22. Five persons were arrested.