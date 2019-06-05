Jai Shri Ram row: Trinamool supporters send 10,000 ‘Jai Bangla’ posters to PM Modi

Supporters of the Trinamool Congress sent 10,000 postcards with ‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Jai Bangla’ written on them to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, days after a BJP MP said that they will send 10 lakh ‘Jai Shri Ram’ postcards to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The BJP is at loggerheads with Banerjee for her confrontational behaviour towards those shouting the slogans terming them “outsiders”.

D Banerjee, chairman of the South Dum Dum Municipality, said they “only wanted to show what is in the minds of the people. We don’t want to go and shout in front of his vehicle,” ANI reported.

Newly elected BJP legislature Arjun Singh had earlier said that they will send the postcards to Banerjee, a day after the Chief Minister stopped her convoy and confronted people chanting Jai Shri Ram while she was passing through Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district. The BJP claimed that 10 of its workers were arrested. Mamata alleged the BJP is using ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans to “mix religion with politics”

Mamata had earlier claimed that the BJP was making attempts to “sell hate ideology through vandalism and violence”. “Jai Sia Ram, Jai Ramji ki, Ram Naam Satya Hai, etc., have religious and social connotations. We respect these sentiments. But the BJP is using religious slogan ‘Jai Sri Ram’ as its party slogan in a misconceived manner by way of mixing religion with politics. We do not respect this forcible enforcement of political slogans on others in the name of so called RSS which Bengal has never accepted,” she wrote.

The TMC saw a dent in its vote bank across the state with the BJP making inroads. The saffron party won 18 of the 42 parliamentary seats in the state after an intense political campaign led by Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Tuesday, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya indicated that the TMC government in West Bengal might not be able to complete its term and urged his party workers to prepare themselves as an “alternative force” before the assembly election. The Trinamool Congress faced another jolt when two legislators and a majority of councillors in four municipalities switched to the BJP after the results.