Medical reimbursement to be provided to all retired employees of HPBSE: Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur, on Thursday announced that all the retired employees of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will be provided medical reimbursement facilities on lines of other retired employees of the state.

“This decision of the state government will benefit over 750 retired employees of the board,” Thakur said, while addressing a delegation of employees and pensioners of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education.

“The state government is committed for the welfare of the employees and pensioners and has initiated several schemes for their welfare. The government has initiated schemes such as Mukhya Mantri HIMCARE to ensure that no one in the state is deprived of medical facilities for want of funds. The previous government on March 24, 2014, had expressed its inability to provide the facility of medical reimbursement to pensioners of the Board and stopped this facility from April of that year. As per estimate, an amount of Rs 1.61 crore will be spent every year to provide benefit of this scheme to the pensioners of the board. The board will bear all expenses from its own resources,” Thakur added.