Sunday, June 17, 2018
  • Jai Ram Thakur intentionally ignoring Kangra, Dharamshala districts, says Congress leader

Speaking at a meeting here, Sharma told his party workers that they should prepare themselves for the next elections and make the public aware about the false propaganda of the BJP and Narendra Modi government.

By: PTI | Dharampur | Published: June 17, 2018 6:17:55 pm
CM Jai Ram Thakur Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)
Former urban development minister and Congress leader Sudhir Sharma on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was intentionally ignoring Kangra and Dharamshala districts of the state.

“As the chief minister is from Mandi, he has shifted the idea of an International airport to Balh of Mandi district, whereas, there is no land available for an airport there,” he said. He said the Jai Ram government was not only ignoring the Kangra district but also befooling the public.

“The Congress party is totally united under the leadership of Vir Bhadra Singh and will win all the four Lok Sabha seats,” he said.

