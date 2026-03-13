Jai Anmol Ambani questioned by CBI for 6 hours in Rs 228-crore bank fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday questioned Jai Anmol Anil Ambani, son of industrialist Anil Ambani, for over six hours in connection with the Rs 228-crore bank fraud case involving Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL), a company of the Reliance ADA Group.

“Jai appeared before the investigating officer at the CBI headquarters in Delhi earlier in the day and was examined for about six and a half hours. He has been directed to appear again on Saturday for further questioning,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The case, registered on December 6, 2025, names RHFL, Jai Anmol Ambani, former CEO and whole-time director Ravindra Sudhalkar, and several unidentified persons and public servants as accused. The First Information Report (FIR) was lodged following a complaint from Union Bank of India, alleging criminal conspiracy, cheating, and criminal misconduct, leading to a wrongful loss of Rs 228.06 crore to the bank.