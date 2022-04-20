‘State-sponsored targeting of minorities’: Rahul Gandhi on Jahangirpuri demolition drive

Targeting the BJP-led central government over a demolition drive in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, which witnessed communal violence last week, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the act was a “state-sponsored targeting of poor and minorities”.

“This is a demolition of India’s constitutional values. This is state-sponsored targeting of poor & minorities. BJP must bulldoze the hatred in their hearts instead,” Gandhi tweeted.

This is a demolition of India’s constitutional values. This is state-sponsored targeting of poor & minorities. BJP must bulldoze the hatred in their hearts instead. pic.twitter.com/ucSJK9OD9g — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 20, 2022

Earlier in the day, bulldozers razed several structures in violence-hit Jahangirpuri during an anti-encroachment drive by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation but it was stopped following a Supreme Court order. The court asked the authorities to maintain status quo. It will the hear petitions challenging the demolitions on Thursday.

Appearing for Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave told the court that “this is completely unauthorised, unconstitutional, demolition which is now ordered in Delhi, in Jahangirpuri area, where allegedly riots took place.”