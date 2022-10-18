Jaggu Bhagwanpuria sent to five-day police custody

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of Punjab Police on Monday produced gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria in a court and got his five-day police remand in connection with an extortion case.

Bhagwanpuria is wanted in a number of extortion, attempt to murder and murder cases, and is also accused of providing two shooters for the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Bhagwanpuria was produced in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (Ist class) Harpreet Kaur by the SSOC in a case registered under Section 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act last year.

Bhagwanpuria is a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi and is active in Gurdaspur, Ferozepur and Amritsar areas in the state. He was currently lodged in a Ludhiana jail from where he was brought on production warrants.

Bhagwanpuria is notorious for running extortion business from inside jails and has allegedly provided two shooters Manu Kusa and Jagroop Roopa to Bishnoi gang. Two members of Bhagwanpuria’s gang were also arrested for carrying out reccee at the slain singer’s village.

In the FIR, it was alleged that Bhagwanpuria and his accomplices abroad were threatening builders and demanding extortion from them.

A total of 19 people were booked in the case by the SSOC.

In a separate case, the district police also brought Nishan Singh and produced him in the court of CJM Jagjeet Singh and demanded his police remand to question the accused in a bike theft case registered at Sohana police station. But the court had sent the accused to judicial custody. The accused was allegedly involved in an RPG attack at the Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in May this year.