scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Jaggu Bhagwanpuria sent to five-day police custody

Jaggu Bhagwanpuria was produced in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (Ist class) Harpreet Kaur by the SSOC in a case registered under Section 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act last year.

jaggu Bhagwanpuria, moosewala case, indian expressThe State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of Punjab Police on Monday produced gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria in a court. (Photo source: Twitter/ ANI)

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of Punjab Police on Monday produced gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria in a court and got his five-day police remand in connection with an extortion case.

Bhagwanpuria is wanted in a number of extortion, attempt to murder and murder cases, and is also accused of providing two shooters for the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Bhagwanpuria was produced in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (Ist class) Harpreet Kaur by the SSOC in a case registered under Section 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act last year.

Bhagwanpuria is a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi and is active in Gurdaspur, Ferozepur and Amritsar areas in the state. He was currently lodged in a Ludhiana jail from where he was brought on production warrants.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...Premium
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...Premium
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...
Reading India’s ‘hunger’ scorePremium
Reading India’s ‘hunger’ score
India, America and the China challengePremium
India, America and the China challenge
Also Read |Arms supply for Moosewala killing: Ludhiana cops get 7-day remand of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria

Bhagwanpuria is notorious for running extortion business from inside jails and has allegedly provided two shooters Manu Kusa and Jagroop Roopa to Bishnoi gang. Two members of Bhagwanpuria’s gang were also arrested for carrying out reccee  at the slain singer’s village.

In the FIR, it was alleged that Bhagwanpuria and his accomplices abroad were threatening builders and demanding extortion from them.

A total of 19 people were booked in the case by the SSOC.

Advertisement

In a separate case, the district police also brought Nishan Singh and produced him in the court of CJM Jagjeet Singh  and demanded his police remand to question the accused in a bike theft case registered at Sohana police station. But the court had sent the accused to judicial custody. The accused was allegedly involved in an RPG attack at the Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in May this year.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 07:38:37 am
Next Story

Delhi sees a dip in dengue cases

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement