Jaggi Vasudev joins Baba Ramdev in support of Sterlite, says ‘lynching large businesses is economic suicide’

Jaggi Vasudev’s remarks come close on the heels of Baba Ramdev’s meeting with Vendanta’s Executive Chairman Anil Agarwal and his wife in London. (file photo) Jaggi Vasudev’s remarks come close on the heels of Baba Ramdev’s meeting with Vendanta’s Executive Chairman Anil Agarwal and his wife in London. (file photo)

Spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev has come out in support of Vedanta-owned Sterlite copper plant in Tuticorin, saying “lynching large businesses is economic suicide”.

On Wednesday, Vasudev said ecological violations can be addressed legally. “Am not an expert on copper smelting, but I know India has immense use for copper. If we don’t produce our own, of course, we will buy from China. Ecological violations can be addressed legally. Lynching large businesses is economic suicide,” he tweeted.

The copper plant was shut down by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board after it was found that Sterlite did not comply with environmental norms. On the 100th day of the protest against the plant, 13 people were killed and several others injured in police firing.

Vasudev’s remarks come close on the heels of Baba Ramdev’s meeting with Vendanta’s Executive Chairman Anil Agarwal and his wife in London. On Monday, Ramdev blamed “international conspirators” to be behind the protests at the Tuticorin plant which turned violent. Advocating against the plant’s closure, he said industries are the temples of development for the nation.

“International conspirators created ruckus at one of Vedanta’s plant in South of India through innocent local people. Industries are the temples of development for the nation. They should not be closed,” he tweeted.

Praising Agarwal’s contribution to the nation, Ramdev said he created lakhs of jobs and brought economic prosperity.

