Row over presence of Tytler at event to appoint Sheila Dikshit as Delhi Congress chief

The presence of 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler at an event to appoint Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit as the Delhi Congress chief has sparked a controversy, drawing sharp reactions from the BJP and its ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The 74-year-old riots accused was seen in the front row at the event which took place in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also alleged that the Congress made Tytler sit in the front row to “intimidate” witnesses in related cases. He claimed the Congress is “afraid as it is aware that Tytler and Kamal Nath would also be jailed” in cases related to the anti-Sikh riots.

“The Congress wants to send a message to the witnesses that the party high command supports Tytler and nobody should even try to testify against him,” he alleged.

When asked about people linking his name to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Tytler replied, “It doesn’t matter what people say. There is no case. Court has already given its verdict and the Supreme Court has given me a clean chit.”

In December, the 1984 riots allegations came back to haunt the party after another riot-accused leader, Sajjan Kumar, was sentenced to life in jail by the Delhi High Court, which canceled an earlier court order letting him off. Tytler and Sajjan Kumar were both accused by riot victims of leading mobs and goading them to target Sikhs in Delhi.

Dikshit, 80, was appointed to the post by the party’s national president Rahul Gandhi after Ajay Maken stepped down citing health troubles.

