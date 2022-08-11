scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India

Ahead of the swearing in, Jagdeep Dhankhar visited the Raj Ghat in Delhi, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi.

Updated: August 11, 2022 1:42:14 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Vice-President designate Jagdeep Dhankar during a meeting, in New Delhi, Saturday. (PTI)

Former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Thursday sworn in as the 14th Vice President of India. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Dhankhar in a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dhankhar’s predecessor M Venkaiah Naidu were among the dignitaries present at the ceremony. With Dhankhar also acting as the chairman of the Rajya Sabha by virtue of being the vice-president, both the Houses of Parliament will be presided over by leaders from Rajasthan.

Dhankar, who was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee for the vice-presidential post, defeated opposition‘s candidate Margaret Alva by a margin of 346 votes. As per data provided by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, out of 780 votes, 725 were cast. Dhankar polled 528 votes while Alva got 182. There were 50 absentees and 15 votes were found invalid.

Born into a farmer’s family in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district in 1951, Dhankhar studied at a local government school before going to Sainik school in Chittorgarh. He is married to Sudesh Dhankhar.

Also Read |Jagdeep Dhankhar needs to reach out to those who didn’t vote for him — that’s the spirit of the House he chairs

Since his appointment as Bengal governor, Dhankhar had been virtually a one-man opposition, having taken on the TMC government regularly over various issues. The acrimony between the Governor and the state government was been such that CM Banerjee had even blocked Dhankhar on social media.

According to the Raj Bhavan website, Dhankhar is an avid reader, a sports aficionado — he has been president of the Rajasthan Olympic Association and Rajasthan Tennis Association — and loves travelling with his family.

(With inputs from PTI)

First published on: 11-08-2022 at 01:37:52 pm
