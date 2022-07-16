Jagdeep Dhankhar, West Bengal Governor, is NDA’s Vice President candidate

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has nominated West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for the post of Vice President of India, BJP national president J P Nadda said Saturday.

The office of the vice president will fall vacant when the term of M Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10. Elections for Vice President are scheduled for August 6, with the last date for filing nominations July 19.

Since assuming charge as the governor of West Bengal in July 2019, Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the Mamata Banerjee-led government in the state regularly over various issues.

Exuding confidence in Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has excellent knowledge of our Constitution. He is also well-versed with legislative affairs. I am sure that he will be an outstanding Chair in the Rajya Sabha & guide the proceedings of the House with the aim of furthering national progress.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the election of Dhankhar as the Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha will further the dignity of the Upper House. “At the same time, his extensive and long administrative experience in the constitutional process of the House will greatly benefit the country. I wish him all the best in advance,” he added.

The office of the Vice President is a unique feature of India, which follows a parliamentary system, and has no exact parallel in other democratic countries, including the Commonwealth.