Jagdeep Dhankhar in Doha: Emir grateful for contribution of Indians to WC shine

The Emir of Qatar expressed his gratitude for the contribution of Indian workers, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said while speaking at a diaspora event in Qatar on Monday.

Addressing the Indian community, Dhankhar recalled his interaction with the Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the previous day when he attended the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup. “When I congratulated him (the Emir) on grandiose infrastructure and grandeur of the ceremony, he expressed his gratitude to the skilled contribution of Indian human resource. He expressed satisfaction to the Indian companies for turning around development in Qatar. This is a big achievement for us,” Dhankhar said.

Saying that there were 8 lakh Indians in Qatar, Dhankhar said they had contributed to the ongoing development in India as well. “It is our sound culture and that makes us proud that we Indians strike wholesome balance between janambhoomi (birthplace) and karambhoomi (place of work),” he said.

He said India was rising like never before under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. He said the PM had given a clarion call in “consonance with our civilisational ethos” that war was not the solution to any problem.

The V-P said India overtaking the UK to become the fifth largest economy in the world recently. The milestone of becoming the third largest economy would be achieved this decade.