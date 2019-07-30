Toggle Menu
Jagdeep Dhankar takes oath as West Bengal governor

He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court TBN Radhakrishnan in presence of CM Mamata Banerjee.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed the new governor by presenting him a flower bouquet after the swearing-in ceremony. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Jagdeep Dhankhar, a former Lok Sabha MP from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, was on Tuesday sworn in as the 28th governor of West Bengal at the Raj Bhavan here.

He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court TBN Radhakrishnan in presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, state ministers, including urban development minister Firhad Hakim and finance minister Amit Mitra, and other dignitaries.

Banerjee welcomed the new governor by presenting him a flower bouquet after the swearing-in ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony of Jagdeep Dhankhar as Governor of West Bengal (Right) from Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court C T B N Radhakrishnan (left) at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

The new governor, who is also a noted Supreme Court advocate, met the vice-chancellors of Calcutta University, Jadavpur University, Presidency University and Visva-Bharati University on this occasion.

Dhankhar was appointed as the West Bengal governor by the Centre on July 20. He succeeded Keshari Nath Tripathi.

