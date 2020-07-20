Jagdeep Dhankar: No room for complacency at any level in tackling Covid pandemic

Jagdeep Dhankhar. (File) Jagdeep Dhankhar. (File)

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said there was no room for complacency for the state government when it came to dealing with rising Covid-19 positive cases and deaths in Bengal.

Using his Twitter handle, Dhankhar said, “PANDEMIC COVID-19 challenge is on rise. As figures of Covid-19 +ve and Deaths @MamataOfficial rise I appeal CALM and URGE to give 100% in observing:- •SOCIAL DISTANCING •WEARING MASK •REGULAR HAND WASH. TIME TO HAND HOLD NEEDY. No scope for complacency at any level,” said the Governor.

The comments from Dhankhar came at a time when the state was witnessing a sharp rise in number of Covid-19 positive cases as well as deaths.

Speaking on this, Medinipur MP and Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said Bengal has become the hub of Covid-19 infection.

“The present situation is a matter of concern for us. Adequate number of beds is not available for Covid patients. Every day patients are being denied beds and they are dying. Some are consuming poison to end their lives. In so many hospitals, doctors and nurses are not available. If this continues then we will not be able to defeat coronavirus. The state has become the hub for such infection,” Ghosh told reporters.

Reacting to his statement, state minister and senior TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee said, “Dilip Ghosh should be sent to Gujarat for five days to see the failure of that state in dealing with the Covid situation. First let him visit that state then he should speak on Bengal. The situation is far better in Bengal compared to others states. We are doing a lot more than worst performing states.”

Meanwhile, taking a dig at Diamond Harbour Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee’s exhortation to members of the party’s youth wing to visit households and help the needy amid the coronavirus crisis, the BJP state president said that it seems that he has suddenly remembered the people of the state.

“Where was he (Banerjee) for the last four months, now he has suddenly emerged from nowhere and is talking about getting 5 lakh volunteers to work for the people,” Ghosh asked while claiming that the BJP workers have stood by the distressed people of the state providing them with ration and cooked food.

“We have given foodgrains to 35 lakh people and have fed another 20 lakh people,” he said.

Ghosh claimed that the TMC tries to mimic the good policies and initiatives of his party after realising that these have been received well by the people.

