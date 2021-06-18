Jagdeep Dhankar meets Amit Shah; Mamata Banerjee calls him ‘Centre’s man’

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and is believed to have briefed him about the law and order situation in the state. This is their first meeting after the Bengal Assembly polls, and comes days after a delegation of BJP MLAs sent Dhankhar a petition on the deteriorating law and order situation in Bengal.

Dhankar also released a letter he had written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on post-poll violence in the state.

Dhankar, who accused Bengal government of turning a blind eye to these incidents of violence, also held a series of meetings on Wednesday, including with Union minister Prahlad Singh Joshi, Prahlad Patel, NHRC chairperson Justice Arun Mishra and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Addressing the media in Kolkata, Banerjee said, “There is no political violence in the state right now. There may have been one or two sporadic incidents, but those can’t be labelled as incidents of political violence.”

Calling Dhankhar a “Centre’s man”, Banerjee refrained from commenting much on his other meetings in Delhi.