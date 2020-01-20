BJP may face more difficulties, Nadda’s leadership will give us new energy: PM Modi

PM Modi was addressing a gathering of party workers at the BJP headquarters in the national capital after felicitating newly appointed BJP president JP Nadda. (Twitter/BJP) PM Modi was addressing a gathering of party workers at the BJP headquarters in the national capital after felicitating newly appointed BJP president JP Nadda. (Twitter/BJP)

Hours after Jagat Prakash Nadda took over as the national president of BJP on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the party will scale newer heights under his presidentship.

PM Modi, who was addressing a gathering of party workers at the BJP headquarters in the national capital after felicitating Nadda, said, “Nadda ji is an old friend…A party worker walks ahead with the duties given to him and shoulders his responsibilities to the best of his abilities. I have seen Nadda ji doing that very well”.

“I’m sure that under the leadership of Shri JP Nadda, the party will move forward with its core values. The BJP may face more difficulty in the future and we must be ready. According to the needs and desires of the nation, molding the workers and taking India ahead is our target,” PM Modi added.

“Nadda Ji’s leadership will give us new energy, hope, and inspiration. We must ensure that he is successful. Whatever he asks for, we must deliver. As a party worker, we must walk with our core values in the journey ahead with love for our motherland,” the PM said.

Praising Home Minister Amit Shah for his stint as the former chief of the party, PM Modi said, “It has been BJP’s specialty to run its proceedings democratically. We’re not here for a short while, we’re here to serve mother India for a long time. BJP has widened its reach under Shri Amit Shah’s tenure as National President of the party”.

Speaking after Modi, Nadda thanked the PM “for his trust in me”. “A worker like me coming from a village and becoming the National President is the specialty of the BJP,” Nadda said.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister had congratulated Nadda for taking over as the party chief and wished him luck.

Congratulations to Shri @JPNadda Ji on being elected @BJP4India President. Wishing him the very best for his tenure. Nadda Ji is a dedicated and disciplined Karyakarta who has worked for years to strengthen the party at the grassroots. His affable nature is also known to all. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2020

“Be it as a young Party Karyakarta, MLA, Minister in Himachal Pradesh or Organisational duties at the Centre, MP and Union Minister, @JPNadda Ji has added value to any responsibility he has held. Am sure @BJP4India will scale newer heights during his Presidency,” he added.

