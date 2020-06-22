Odisha govt makes a U-turn on Rath Yatra, tells SC ready to hold with precautions

The Puri Rath Yatra is attended by lakhs of people from across the world and is scheduled from June 23. The Puri Rath Yatra is attended by lakhs of people from across the world and is scheduled from June 23.

After stating that it would abide by the Supreme Court’s order on staying this year’s Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri and elsewhere in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha government today told the apex court that it is ready to hold the procession with certain precautions.

In an affidavit filed before the court this morning, Odisha said its apprehension is primarily related to thousands of Rath Yatras taking place all over the state but it can only be limited to Puri alone without public attendance as proposed by Gajapati Maharaj of Puri, Chairman of the Puri Jagannath Temple administration. The government said it will make the necessary arrangements to conduct it “accordingly.”

Appearing before a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, the Centre also supported the Odisha government. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said the government has no objections with the yatra and suggested telecasting it on TV in order to avoid a large congregation of people. “It is a matter of faith for crores. If Lord Jagannath will not come out tomorrow, he cannot come out for 12 years as per traditions,” Mehta said. A three-judge bench headed by CJI SA Bobde will hear the matter now.

The court is hearing the plea filed by the chief servitor of the Jagannath Temple Pattajoshi Mohapatra who said the annual procession, attended by lakhs, is an “essential religious practice” protected by the Constitution, and that non-observance of the same “affects the very sanctity” of the shrine. In his plea on Saturday, Mohapatra claimed that the yatra had been held even during the Spanish Flu outbreak of 1919.

Acting on a plea by an Odisha-based NGO, the top court had on June 18 refused to grant permission to hold the festival, citing the covid-19 pandemic. “Lord Jagannath won’t forgive us if we allow it,” CJI Bobde had said.

