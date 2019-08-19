Toggle Menu
Former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra passes away at 81https://indianexpress.com/article/india/jagannath-mishra-passes-away-at-81-5916535/

Former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra passes away at 81

Jagannath Mishra, who was with the Congress, served as chief minister of undivided Bihar thrice. He had also served as union minister in PV Narasimha Rao's Cabinet.

Jagannath Mishra convicted for the second time in fodder scam
Jagannath Mishra, who was with the Congress, served as chief minister of undivided Bihar thrice.

Former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra passed away in New Delhi after prolonged illness, news agency ANI reported on Monday. He was 81.

Mishra, who was with the Congress, served as chief minister of undivided Bihar thrice. He had also served as union minister in PV Narasimha Rao’s Cabinet.

Mishra was convicted in three cases linked to the fodder scam. He was granted regular bail by the Jharkhand High Court in July, 2018 on medical grounds. He was receiving treatment for cancer at a hospital in Gurgaon.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android