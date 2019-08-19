Former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra passes away at 81

Former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra passed away in New Delhi after prolonged illness, news agency ANI reported on Monday. He was 81.

Mishra, who was with the Congress, served as chief minister of undivided Bihar thrice. He had also served as union minister in PV Narasimha Rao’s Cabinet.

Mishra was convicted in three cases linked to the fodder scam. He was granted regular bail by the Jharkhand High Court in July, 2018 on medical grounds. He was receiving treatment for cancer at a hospital in Gurgaon.