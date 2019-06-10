Toggle Menu
Jagan will take Andhra forward, Centre will support him: PM Modi at Tirupati

The Prime Minister arrived from Colombo and was received by Chief Minister Jagan, Governor E S L Narasimhan and other ministers at the Tirupati airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy. (Twiiter/PMOIndia)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the temple town of Tirupati on Sunday, said newly-elected Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will receive all support from the Centre.

“Jagan Mohanji will take Andhra Pradesh forward and the Centre will provide all support,’’ Modi said at a meeting of BJP workers at Renigunta.

At the BJP workers’ meet, Modi said that increased aspirations of the people, as reflected in the verdict of the general elections, were a guarantee for making India brighter. “Given the huge mandate we got, some people think expectations and aspirations (on the government) have increased. They also wonder what can Modi do. We should see it as a great opportunity. I see it as a guarantee for a brighter India,” said the Prime Minister.

Modi said he has confidence in 130 crore Indians. —With PTI

