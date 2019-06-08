Jagan takes charge as Andhra CM, his 25 Cabinet ministers sworn in

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy took charge at the Secretariat at Amravati at 8:39 am Saturday. He stepped into his new office in Block 1 of the Secretariat at the auspicious time. A small ‘pooja’ was performed and priests blessed him on the occasion. Chief Secretary L V Subramanyam, DGP Gautam Sawang and a number of YSRCP leaders were present when he took charge.

“With God’s and your blessings, I will fulfil your aspirations and live up to your expectations,” Jagan told his party leaders and supporters who had gathered at the Secretariat. He also tweeted the same message.

Among his first duties, Jagan signed a file officially increasing the salaries of Asha (Accredited Social Health Activists) workers from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000 per month. He also signed the file for Central approval for Anatapur Express Highway, and a file to renew health insurance for journalists.

Jagan announced a 27 per cent interim relief in salaries for government employees during a brief meeting with Secretariat Employees Union.

The CM also met the Secretaries and HoDs of all departments. “We have to completely eradicate corruption. We must commit to providing transparent governance which should become a role model,” Jagan said in the meeting.

Later, S Venkata Chinna Appala Naidu who was elected from Bobbili was sworn in by Governor ESL Narasimhan as the Pro-Tem Speaker. Jagan and the Governor then proceeded to a venue near the Secretariat where 25 Ministers were sworn in.

Jagan’s Cabinet has equal representation from all regions of Andhra Pradesh—North Coastal Region (4), East and West Godavari (6), Krishna and Guntur (5), Prakasam and Nellore (4), Rayalaseema (6).

As expected, there are seven ministers from BC communities, one Muslim, five from SC, one from ST, four from Kapu, four from Reddy, one Kamma, one Kshatriya and one Vaishya in the new Cabinet.

Those who were sworn in include: Dharmana Krishna Das, Pamula Pushpa Srivani, Botsa Satyanarayana, M Srinivasa Rao (Avanthi Srinivas), Pilli Subhas Chandra Bose, Kurasala Kannababu, P Viswaroop, Alla Krishna Srinivas, Thaneti Vanitha, Sriranganatha Raju, Velampalli Srinivas, Kodali Srivenkateshwara Rao, Perni venkata Ramaiah, Mekathoti Sucharitha, Mopidevi Venkataramanarao, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Adimulapu Suresh, Anil Kumar Yadav, Mekapati Gowtham Reddy, Shaikh Amjad Basha, Peddireddy Ramchandra Reddy, K Narayanaswamy, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Gummanuru Jayaram and Malagundla Shankaranarayana.

Portfolios are likely to be allotted this evening.