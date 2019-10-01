Jagan Mohan Reddy: Village, ward secretariats to start functioning on October 2

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said village and ward secretariats aimed at decentralising administration and ensuring better delivery of government schemes and services will start functioning in the state from October 2.

Advertising

An idea floated by Jagan soon after he was sworn in, these secretariats are to serve as the final link between the government and beneficiaries of various welfare schemes in the state.

The government has so far recruited 1.26 lakh people to man these secretariats. These employees will supervise 2.41 lakh volunteers, who will be in direct contact with beneficiaries. Each volunteer, who is paid a honorarium of Rs 5,000 per month, will be in-charge of servicing 50 beneficiary households. According to the Jagan, over 21 lakh people applied for jobs in the secretariats.

The Chief Minister Monday handed over appointment letters to several secretariat employees who were selected after an examination and screening process last month. “Village secretariats will ensure decentralised administration and deliver transparent, accountable and corruption-free services to the people of the state and create over five lakh jobs,” Jagan said at the event.

Advertising

According to the Chief Minister, 11,158 village secretariats and 3,786 ward secretariats will start functioning on October 2.

Some of the schemes that the secretariat staff are supposed to ensure doorstep delivery of include the delivery of 20 kg rice bags at Rs 1 per kg; Rs 3,000 per month pension to senior citizens; Rs 10,000 per month to kidney disease patients requiring dialysis; Rs 15,000 per annum to women with two children in school; farm investment support of Rs 12,500 per annum to eligible farmers.