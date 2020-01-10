Jagan Mohan Reddy to appear before special CBI court today in disproportionate assets case

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will appear before a special CBI court in Hyderabad Friday in connection with an alleged disproportionate assets case. This will be the first time Jagan appears before the court after becoming Chief Minister in May 2019.

Since his election, Jagan has been filing interim applications before the CBI court on every date of case hearing seeking exemption from appearance.

Earlier this year, on January 3, the CBI court issued notice to Jagan and YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijay Sai Reddy to appear before it on January 10.

Jagan is scheduled to leave from Gannavaram airport in Andhra at 9.30 am this morning, and will reach Begumpet airport in Hyderabad at about 10.10 am. He will appear before the court at 10.30 am and is expected to stay till around 2.00 pm in court before returning.

