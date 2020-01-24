Jagan Mohan Reddy mulls abolishing AP Legislative Council

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File)

Unhappy over the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council’s referring the capital decentralisation Bill to a select committee to review it, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is considering abolishing the Council.

The opposition TDP is in majority in the Council, and on Wednesday blocked the tabling of the Bill, with Council chairman Shariff Mohammed Ahmed referring it for review by a select committee, despite fierce protest by the YSRCP.

Shariff will constitute the select committee on Friday.

The abolition or creation of Legislative Councils in states is carried out through a law passed by Parliament at the request of a resolution passed by the respective state Assembly. Article 169 of the Constitution empowers Parliament to enact a legislation providing for the abolition of the Legislative Council of a state having such a Council if the Legislative Assembly of the state passes a resolution to that effect.

The Legislative Council in the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh was abolished in 1985 after Parliament enacted the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council (Abolition) Act, 1985. However, the way for a Legislative Council in the erstwhile state was again paved by the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Act, 2005 passed by Parliament.

On Thursday, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyananarayana claimed the referring of the Bill to a select committee was in violation of House proceedings. “The behaviour of the Council chairman and the TDP members in the Council is forcing the government to think whether we need the Council or not. We are forced to think whether we should abolish the Council altogether,’’ he said.

Jagan met with senior ministers, MLAs and party leaders to discuss the situation.

