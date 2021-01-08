CM Jagan Reddy lays foundation stone for reconstruction of 9 Andhra temples

Andhra Pradesh CM during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the reconstruction of 9 temples on the banks of Krishna river. (Twitter/AndhraPradeshCM)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of nine temples that were dismantled or demolished by the previous TDP regime to widen roads or construct flyovers in Vijayawada.

The temples to be reconstructed are the Rahu-Kethu temple, Sri Anjaneyaswamy temple, Sri Seethamma Vari Paadaalu, Dakshinamukha Anjaneyaswamy temple, Saneeswara Swamy temple, Sri Dasanjaneya Swamy Vaari temple, Boddu Bomma, Sri Veera Babu Swamy temple, and Gosala Krishna temple.

Hon’ble Chief Minister @ysjagan laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of 9 temples on the banks of Krishna river, today. The State Government will reconstruct 40 such temples that were razed down by the previous regime, across the state. pic.twitter.com/BzrvHf6LaB — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) January 8, 2021

The move comes at a time when the YSRCP government has been under fire from the TDP over the attacks on temples in the state, while BJP leaders have tried to link Jagan’s Christian faith to the incidents of vandalism.

Jagan also laid the foundation stone for other eight development works worth Rs 77 crore at the Kanakadurga temple atop the Indrakeeladri hill. He wore traditional clothes and followed all Hindu rituals for the foundation stone ceremony.



Andhra Brahmin Corporation chairman and YSRCP leader Malladi Vishnu, who attended the foundation stone ceremony, said the previous TDP government had demolished over 40 temples in Vijayawada.

“Unlike (former CM N Chandrababu) Naidu, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken an initiative to reconstruct all those demolished temples,” the Vijayawada Central MLA said, accusing opposition leaders of being behind the current temple attacks.

“They (opposition leaders) are jealous as the YSRCP government has been successfully implementing welfare schemes promised,” he said, claiming that the YSRCP government has completed over 95 per cent of the election manifesto.

Rebutting allegations of religious conversions in the state, Vishnu said only “political conversions” were taking place, saying that TDP members from the village level up are “getting converted” to the YSRCP because of the effective implementation of government schemes.