Jagan Mohan Reddy: All Andhra govt purchases above Rs 1 crore to be in public domain

To bring transparency in government spending, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said all government purchases exceeding Rs 1 crore will now be put in the public domain.

All purchases in government departments and public-private partnerships will come under this rule immediately.

“This will bring in much-needed transparency, accountability and ensure there is no corruption in government purchasing and spending,” Jagan said.

During a review meeting on Thursday, Jagan claimed that there were several scams under the previous governments, but his YSRCP government has to ensure that all deals are done in a fair and transparent manner. “We have to stem the rot and guide governance in a proper way which will be acceptable to all. All purchases should be done only by bidding and the contractor’s name should be displayed only after finalisation,” he said, adding that the government would hold a review meeting on August 28 to discuss the matter.

The Chief Minister has asked officials to suggest ways to carry out purchases in the most effective and transparent manner.

During another review meeting of a cabinet sub-committee that is probing alleged irregularities under the previous N Chandrababu Naidu government, Jagan said the probe should be conducted without any fear or favour.

The CM also ordered a comprehensive land re-survey before the distribution of house pattas by the Telugu New Year. According to officials, the re-survey has become necessary as most of the land records in the state have either been misplaced or lost after 1980.

Government land in the state will be identified through satellite imagery and GPS. These plots would be earmarked and ownership documents given to eligible beneficiaries as promised in the YSRCP manifesto.

“The comprehensive land re-survey is going to be a first of its kind in the state, with modern technology being put into use as done in the US, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore,” a Revenue Department official said.