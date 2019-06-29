Jagan, KCR decide to work together on water-sharing

The Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Friday buried the hatchet on water-sharing issues between the two states and decided to work together on resolving them to ensure a proper supply to every region, officials privy to the meeting said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy met his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad. Both CMs decided to amicably resolve any issue pending between the states since the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in June 2014.

Due to an acrimonious relationship with former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Rao, water sharing was not discussed between the two. “At the meeting today, both CMs asserted that it would be their endeavour to ensure that water reaches every nook and corner of both the states for cultivation, drinking and for industries. They assured that they would go forward in utilising the water resources available in both the states efficiently. Both CMs have resolved to work together in this direction,” said an official privy to the discussion.

As part of the new stance, it was decided at the meeting that waters of the Godavari River would be diverted to Srisailam in Andhra to combat the dipping levels of the Krishna River. The move is expected to benefit Andhra’s Rayalaseema region and the Palamuru and Nalgonda regions in Telangana. The CMs instructed their officials to chart out a plan to successfully divert the water, officials said.

