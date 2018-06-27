Jadavpur University students gherao officials over postponement of admission tests

Jadavpur University (Source: Wikimedia Commons/Files) Jadavpur University (Source: Wikimedia Commons/Files)

Jadavpur University’s Arts Faculty of Students Union (AFSU) started a sit-in demonstration on campus Monday evening to protest against the varsity’s decision to postpone admission tests for six Humanities subjects. Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das and other university officials have been gheraoed since 6 pm Monday, and spent the night at Aurobinda Bhavan (administrative building) as protesting students sat outside.

On Monday, it was decided at an executive council meeting that admission tests for English, Comparative Literature, History, Bengali, Political Science and Philosophy would be postponed as a section of the faculty raised reservations over the legal validity of such tests. The tests for undergraduate courses were scheduled to be held from July 3 to 6.

The council has also extended the last date for submission of admission forms from June 26 to July 2. However, students demanded that the tests be held as scheduled.

“A notification was issued on June 9 informing that admission tests for six arts department subjects will be held in the first week of July. Now the university authorities have decided to postpone the admission tests. We want the admission process to take place as informed in the June 9 notification. There should not be any complexities regarding this,” said AFSU chairperson and second-year MA student Somasree Chowdhury, who belongs to the International Relations department.

The V-C said he was surprised to see students staging a demonstration, as the university has only postponed the admission tests.

A council meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday to discuss the matter. Meanwhile, state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee criticised the students’ protest, saying, “They (students) will determine their own future. All such things are taking place in the university except studies.”

