Jadavpur University row: Supriyo condemns ‘deplorable’ meme on veteran elocutionist

Union minister Babul Supriyo Tuesday condemned the social media attack against eminent Bengali elocutionist Urmimala Bose, who had praised the agitating Left students of Jadavpur University in a Facebook post.

Bose was attacked with derogatory remarks having sexist innuendos in a meme on social media on September 23.

Condemning the meme, the Union minister said in his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, “I deeply and very very strongly condemn this kind of memes !!!! Let’s not resort to this kind of deplorable trash…..”

I deeply and VERY VERY strongly condemn this kind of memes !!! Let’s not resort to this kind of deplorable trash 🙏 I know her personally and will reply to her on what she said when I have the time !! But till then, PLEASE PLEASE do not resort to such obnoxiously dirty play 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZdD3gJGkvI — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) September 24, 2019

However, in another tweet today, Supriyo said “Dear Urmimaladi, your religion may be Left, but you have not been born blind. Why can’t you see the real truth, or don’t you want to to see it!”

The meme has triggered outrage with many prominent personalities including poet Joy Goswami and singer Srikanto Acharya expressing shock.

Earlier, the veteran artiste, who commands wide respect in the cultural circles in the city, described the meme as “repugnant”.

“Such comments are painful but as a 73-year-old I am more alarmed about the future of young students who must be about the age of my grandchildren, the threats they are facing, they will be facing in the coming days. I am apprehensive about the dangers ahead,” Bose said.

On September 19, Supriyo was heckled and held up for several hours by some students of the university, where he had gone to attend a seminar organised by the ABVP. ABVP activists had barged into the campus in protest against the Left students blocking the path of the central minister and went on a rampage damaging the arts faculty students union room and arts building the same day.