Mamata slams BJP, ABVP for JU row: They want to wield power everywhere, bulldoze everything

Amid an ongoing row over the fiasco at Jadavpur University, where Union Minister Babul Supriyo was manhandled by some students last week, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday alleged that the BJP and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) — the RSS student wing — wanted to wield power everywhere and bulldoze everything.

Advertising

“We have seen what they (ABVP, BJP) did at the Jadavpur University. They want to wield power everywhere and bulldoze everything,” PTI quoted Mamata Banerjee as saying.

Addressing a trade unions’ meet in Kolkata, the TMC supremo said protests were important in a democracy. “The day protests lose their value, India will stop being India. Democracy still exists in Bengal while there is no democracy at a few places. We have seen what happened at Jadavpur University,” Mamata Banerjee said.

On Thursday, Supriyo, the Minister of State for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, alleged that he was thrashed, heckled, and pushed by the students who showed him black flags and shouted “go back”.

Advertising

When Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar rushed to JU in the evening, his vehicle was also blocked for about an hour before a huge police contingent reached the campus and escorted them out. Following the incident, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members had ransacked the students union room.

The Arts Faculty Students Union (AFSU) of Jadavpur University has filed a police complaint against Supriyo, accusing him of misconduct during the ruckus at the varsity. The Left-leaning AFSU also lodged a complaint against five members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). So far, four FIRs have been lodged at Jadavpur police station.

The West Bengal chief minister also accused the BJP of creating panic over NRC, claiming that it has led to six deaths in the state.

“NRC exercise will not be carried out in Bengal or anywhere else in the country. It was conducted in Assam due to the Assam accord,” Mamata said. “Shame on the BJP for creating panic over NRC. It has led to six deaths. Have faith in me, I will never allow the exercise in Bengal,” she added.