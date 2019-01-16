Jadavpur University professor, who compared ‘woman’s virginity’ to ‘sealed bottles’, barred from teaching

Jadavpur University professor Kanak Sarkar, at the centre of a controversy for his Facebook post comparing a “virgin girl” to a “sealed bottle”, has been divested of his teaching duties with immediate effect, said an order issued by the varsity.

“In view of the recommendation of the Student-Teacher Committee of the Department, Prof. Kanak Sarkar is divested of his teaching duties with immediate effect. Substitute arrangements would be decided in the meeting of the Board of Studies scheduled on 18th January 2019,” read the order issued by the varsity’s Department of International Relations.

The move came hours after University Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das criticised Sarkar for “sullying the image” of the institution and vowed to take stringent action against him.

Sarkar, a professor of International Relations department, had likened a virgin woman to a “sealed bottle” or “packet” in a Facebook post on Sunday, triggering an outrage. Though he had deleted the post, screenshots of it went viral.

In the post, Sarkar had written, “Many boys remain fool. They are not aware of virgin girl as wife. Are you willing to buy a broken seal while purchasing a bottle of cold drink or a packet of biscuits?”. He also sought to link “virginity” with “culture and sexual hygiene”. Sarkar had defended himself saying,” I write my personal opinion. The Supreme Court has repealed section 66 A of the IT Act and given freedom of expression on social media.”

Enraged over the professor’s remarks, students took out a protest rally inside the campus demanding action against the professor.

On Tuesday, Sarkar told reporters, “I did not mean to hurt the sentiments of women. It seems that I have not used the right words to express my thoughts. I regret it if anyone is hurt by my posts. I have also decided that I will not use Facebook for a year and deleted my account.”