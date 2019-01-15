Jadavpur University professor bats for ‘virgin bride’, triggers row

A Facebook post by a Jadavpur University (JU) professor in which he compared a “virgin girl” to “sealed bottle or sealed packet” has drawn criticism from several quarters.

“Many boys remain fool. They are not aware of virgin girl as wife. Are you willing to buy a broken seal while purchasing a bottle of cold drink or a packet of biscuits?” Kanak Sarkar, international relations professor at the university in Kolkata, wrote in his post.

Sarkar, who has been associated with the Jadavpur University for the last two decades, also sought to link “virginity of women with culture and sexual hygiene”. “A girl is biologically sealed from birth until it is opened. A virgin girl means many things accompanied as values, culture, sexual hygiene,” he wrote.

The National Commission for Women took suo motu cognizance of the professor’s “shocking misogynistic” comments and asked the West Bengal DGP to probe into the matter.

While Sarkar deleted his posts after it drew widespread criticism, he defended himself saying that the post expressed his personal opinion. “I write my personal opinion. The Supreme Court has repealed section 66 A of IT Act and given freedom of expression in social media. I have not written anything against any person, individual or anybody without any evidence or proof or any reference. I am doing social research and writing for the good and well-being of society. The recent post I have given in ‘Kalom’ and ‘Mukto Kalom’ public group only.”

Claiming that it’s everybody’s right to express his or her thoughts, he said: “ I have given many posts in favour of women. Can verify them on my timeline.”

Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) has condemned Sarkar’s remarks. “We have asked the university authorities to take step against him (Sarkar). This is unbecoming of a teacher and especially of a teacher of a university of high repute,” JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Ray told The Indian Express. Both Sarkar and University vice-chancellor Suranjan Das were not available for comments.

Meanwhile, students of the IR department have written to the head of the department requesting Sarkar’s removal. A copy of the letter is with The Indian Express.

Head of the department, Om Prakash Mishra said, “Students are agitated about the issue and we have received a number of representations from students and students’ bodies. The department is looking into the matter.”

Leena Gangopadhyay, chairperson of the state women commission, speaking to the newspaper from Mumbai, condemned the statement. “I cannot imagine such statements coming from a professor. I don’t know whether he has the right to teach anymore. I will reach Kolkata tonight and tomorrow I will explore legal ways to look into it.”

