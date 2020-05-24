Jackfruit falls on man injuring him; at hospital, he tests positive for Covid

The man was admitted to Pariyaram Medical College in Kannur. The man was admitted to Pariyaram Medical College in Kannur.

In a bizarre incident, an auto-rickshaw driver in Kasaragod district of Kerala tested positive for coronavirus after he was admitted to the hospital for surgery following a freak injury. Officials say the man suffered injuries to his spine after a jackfruit fell on his head. However, it is not clear how he may have contracted the viral infection.

“The man is a resident of Belur in Kasaragod. While he was trying to pluck a jackfruit off a tree, one of them fell on him, injuring his spine. His hands and legs were weakened too. His condition required surgery. Our protocol dictates that we subject everyone who require immediate surgery to the Covid test, just to be sure. That’s when he tested positive,” confirmed Dr K Sudeep, superintendent of the Pariyaram Medical College in Kannur.

“He had symptoms of Covid. But he has no recent travel history or contact with any infected person. We’re not sure if he got it through one of his passengers in the rickshaw. He had visited the district hospital once so he could have got it from there. Anyway, we are examining it and preparing the route maps,” he added.

His family will be quarantined and health workers have begun to trace his immediate primary contacts.

Though there have been a number of cases in Kerala where a person’s source of infection could not be correctly ascertained, such persons have gone on to recover fully without risking the transmission to others. The state is conducting testing of high-risk persons on the frontline such as police officials, grocery vendors, health workers as part of sentinel surveillance, but it maintains that there’s little evidence of a community spread in the state.

In the last two days, Kerala added 104 cases to its tally, registering a major spike in infections. Most of these cases have however been traced to either travel history from abroad or from other states in the country.

