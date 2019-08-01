Jabalpur Police to send notice to man who cancelled Zomato order over religion

Jabalpur-based Pt Amit Shukla, who cancelled his food order when he learnt that it was being delivered by a Muslim, is in trouble as the state police have decided to serve a notice under Section 106/117 of CrPC, a provision that will require him to sign a bond to keep peace.

Jabalpur SP Amit Singh told The Indian Express that once the notice is served to Shukla and he signs the bond, the police will watch his activities over the next six months. The police can take him into custody if there is another violation during the period.

Singh said Shukla’s tweet was against the spirit of the constitution. Zomato, the app-based food service, had responded to Shukla’s complaint by tweeting that `food does not have a religion. It’s a religion.’

The company’s CEO, Deepinder Goyal, weighed in with a tweet. “We are proud of the idea of India — and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren’t sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values,” he wrote.

When Shukla was denied a different rider, he added that the company said “they can’t change rider and can’t refund on cancellation”. Infuriated with the cancellation charges, the man threatened the service with legal action.

“@ZomatoIN is forcing us to take deliveries from people we don’t want else they won’t refund and won’t cooperate I am removing this app and will discuss the issue with my lawyers,” the user tweeted.