Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out at Jabalpur hospital; 8 dead

At least eight people were killed after a fire broke out at a private hospital in Jabalpur on Monday. The deceased include four patients , three hospital staffers, and one attendant.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Bahuguna said the fire erupted at New Life Multi-speciality Hospital near Damoh Naka under Jabalpur’s Gohalpur police station area in the afternoon.
Kushargra Thakur, fire officer at Jabalpur, said they received a call at around 2.15 pm after which four fire engines and around 40 firemen rushed to the spot. The fire is said to have broken out in a generator adjoining the hospital owing to voltage fluctuation. It first engulfed the pharmacy which was run by the hospital itself, and then blocked the main entry-exit of the hospital. The nearest fire station was that of ISBT, about 500 metres away from the hospital, and the firefighters reached almost instantly.
The fire team rescued seven people from inside the hospital, most of whom where unconscious and had severe burn injuries.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Thakur said, “The hospital had gotten a fire safety plan approved, but they had not installed a static installation after which they would be given a fire NOC. Regarding this, a notice was also issued to the hospital recently.”
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased, news agency ANI reported.
