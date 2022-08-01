scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out at Jabalpur hospital; 8 dead

Following the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of the four deceased.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 1, 2022 6:14:09 pm
Fire in Jabalpur hospital.

At least eight people were killed after a fire broke out at a private hospital in Jabalpur on Monday. The deceased include four patients , three hospital staffers, and one attendant.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Bahuguna said the fire erupted at New Life Multi-speciality Hospital near Damoh Naka under Jabalpur’s Gohalpur police station area in the afternoon.

Kushargra Thakur, fire officer at Jabalpur, said they received a call at around 2.15 pm after which four fire engines and around 40 firemen rushed to the spot. The fire is said to have broken out in a generator adjoining the hospital owing to voltage fluctuation. It first engulfed the pharmacy which was run by the hospital itself, and then blocked the main entry-exit of the hospital. The nearest fire station was that of ISBT, about 500 metres away from the hospital, and the firefighters reached almost instantly.

The fire team rescued seven people from inside the hospital, most of whom where unconscious and had severe burn injuries.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Thakur said, “The hospital had gotten a fire safety plan approved, but they had not installed a static installation after which they would be given a fire NOC. Regarding this, a notice was also issued to the hospital recently.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won&#821...Premium
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won&#821...
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can’t do without N...Premium
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can’t do without N...
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...Premium
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased, news agency ANI reported.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-08-2022 at 04:46:54 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead in Hyderabad

2

Before being arrested by ED, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused agency of running ‘extortion racket’

3

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

4

The Queer phenomena called Meena Kumari

5

'I have a strong association with Jharkhand': Rasika Dugal on her home state's rich cultural heritage, landscape

Featured Stories

Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
Explained: What the law says on protecting children against corporal puni...
Explained: What the law says on protecting children against corporal puni...
Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge
Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge
‘Pawar’s man’ Sanjay Raut in ED custody, then what explains NCP chief's s...
‘Pawar’s man’ Sanjay Raut in ED custody, then what explains NCP chief's s...
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won't he?
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul Gandhi dilemma: Will he, won't he?
NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead in Hyderabad

NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead in Hyderabad

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Pakistan at 75: Navigating the way forward
C Raja Mohan writes

Pakistan at 75: Navigating the way forward

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

After setback from Ahmedabad court, Teesta moves Gujarat HC for bail

After setback from Ahmedabad court, Teesta moves Gujarat HC for bail

At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can't do without Nitish

At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can't do without Nitish

Premium
Mamata says cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday; seven new districts soon
Partha Chatterjee in jail

Mamata says cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday; seven new districts soon

Mutiny brews in Telangana Congress, high command urged to step in

Mutiny brews in Telangana Congress, high command urged to step in

Commit an act of terrorism, you will pay the cost: TN Governor

Commit an act of terrorism, you will pay the cost: TN Governor

ITR filing deadline is over: What to do if you did not file your return
Explained

ITR filing deadline is over: What to do if you did not file your return

What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which ED has held Sanjay Raut?
Explained

What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which ED has held Sanjay Raut?

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement