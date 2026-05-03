‘Haven’t slept or eaten in three days; I only see those children’: Captain of ill-fated Narmada cruise

NDRF and other rescue personnel conduct an operation to recover the cruise boat, carrying 29 passengers and two crew members, that overturned in Bargi Dam due to a sudden storm, in Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh, Friday, May 1, 2026. The death toll rose to nine and 28 others were rescued after the incident. (PTI Photo)

The bodies of two more children were recovered from Bargi Dam in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, officials said on Saturday, taking the death toll in Thursday’s cruise boat tragedy to 11.

The bodies of a four-year-old child and eight women had been recovered by Friday, after the cruise boat capsized the previous evening amid bad weather.

The children whose bodies were recovered on Saturday were six- and five-year-old boys. The mothers of both had already been found dead. The father and cousin of one of the boys — the five-year-old — remain missing.

The five-year-old and his family were from Tamil Nadu. His father, Kamaraj, who was employed at an ordnance factory, had been working in Jabalpur for several years. His relatives from Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur district had come to visit him, and the family had gone on an outing on Thursday when the tragedy occurred.