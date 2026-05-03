‘Haven’t slept or eaten in three days; I only see those children’: Captain of ill-fated Narmada cruise

NDRF and other rescue personnel conduct an operation to recover the cruise boat, carrying 29 passengers and two crew members, that overturned in Bargi Dam due to a sudden storm, in Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh, Friday, May 1, 2026. The death toll rose to nine and 28 others were rescued after the incident. (PTI Photo)
The bodies of two more children were recovered from Bargi Dam in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, officials said on Saturday, taking the death toll in Thursday’s cruise boat tragedy to 11.
The bodies of a four-year-old child and eight women had been recovered by Friday, after the cruise boat capsized the previous evening amid bad weather.
The children whose bodies were recovered on Saturday were six- and five-year-old boys. The mothers of both had already been found dead. The father and cousin of one of the boys — the five-year-old — remain missing.
The five-year-old and his family were from Tamil Nadu. His father, Kamaraj, who was employed at an ordnance factory, had been working in Jabalpur for several years. His relatives from Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur district had come to visit him, and the family had gone on an outing on Thursday when the tragedy occurred.
Meanwhile, the captain of the cruise boat, Mahesh Patel, expressed regret over the incident, saying, “I haven’t eaten or slept in three days. I only see those children.”
Patel is being investigated by a high-level committee set up by the district administration to probe safety violations and other lapses that may have led to the deaths. The inquiry is focused on safety protocols followed aboard the cruise boat, including whether life jackets were provided to passengers.
Patel said that when the storm struck, he had “instructed the cruise staff to give everyone life jackets”.
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NDRF and other rescue personnel conduct an operation to recover the cruise boat, carrying 29 passengers and two crew members, that overturned in Bargi Dam due to a sudden storm, in Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh, Friday, May 1, 2026. The death toll rose to nine and 28 others were rescued after the incident. (PTI Photo)
“Some people were dancing downstairs. My staff told me they were not wearing life jackets. I went and told them that the weather had worsened and they should wear them,” he said.
Survivors said life jackets were never distributed at the start of the journey and remained packed, some still sealed in bundles, until the situation had already begun to spiral out of control. Patel denied allegations that he was the first to abandon the vessel and claimed he “managed to pull out three or four children before others reached the site”.
The immediate trigger for the tragedy during Thursday evening’s cruise in the Bargi Dam reservoir area on the Narmada was a sudden and violent storm. At around 6 pm, when the boat neared Khamaria island, weather conditions worsened sharply. High-velocity winds churned the reservoir into rough waters.
Eyewitnesses on the banks began shouting and signalling to the operator to turn back, but survivors say those warnings were ignored.
Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy.
Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free.
Expertise and Reporting Beats
Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors:
National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres.
Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA).
Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking.
Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers.
Professional Background
Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017.
Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh.
Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs.
Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife.
Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance.
Digital & Professional Presence
Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express
Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More