4 dead after cruise boat with 40 people overturns in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur

The police blamed a sudden storm for the accident and said that a rescue operation was underway.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Apr 30, 2026 08:05 PM IST
Authorities said that eighteen people have been rescued from the overturned boat while 15 to 18 still missing.Authorities said that eighteen people have been rescued from the overturned boat while 15 to 18 still missing. (Representative)
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At least four people have drowned and several are reported missing after a cruise boat with 35 to 40 people overturned in Bargi river in Jabalpur district, news agency PTI reported.

City Superintendent of Police (Bargi town) Anjul Mishra said a sudden storm was responsible for the accident.

Authorities said that eighteen people have been rescued from the overturned boat while 15 to 18 are still missing. An operation is on in full swing to trace and rescue the missing passengers, said the police officer.

This is a developing story.

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