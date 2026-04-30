4 dead after cruise boat with 40 people overturns in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur

Authorities said that eighteen people have been rescued from the overturned boat while 15 to 18 still missing. (Representative)

At least four people have drowned and several are reported missing after a cruise boat with 35 to 40 people overturned in Bargi river in Jabalpur district, news agency PTI reported.

City Superintendent of Police (Bargi town) Anjul Mishra said a sudden storm was responsible for the accident.

Authorities said that eighteen people have been rescued from the overturned boat while 15 to 18 are still missing. An operation is on in full swing to trace and rescue the missing passengers, said the police officer.

This is a developing story.