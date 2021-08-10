J&K: Two Hizbul Mujahideen men arrested; weapons seized, searches conducted in multiple ops

On Sunday, following information about their presence in Tander, a joint team of the police, CRPF and the Army conducted searches and apprehended both. Some arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession, and searches were still going on in the area, police said.

In joint operations in different parts of Jammu division on Monday, police and security forces arrested two newly recruited Hizbul Mujahideen militants, seized a cache of arms and ammunition, and carried out searches at multiple locations, according to the police.

Identifying the arrested duo as Yasir Hussain and Usman Qadir — both from Dachhan tehsil of Kishtwar district — police said they were arrested in Dachhan.

Both were missing from their homes since Thursday and a case was registered at Dachhan police station on Saturday after police learnt that they had allegedly joined Hizbul Mujahideen.

Meanwhile, the BSF on Monday claimed to have averted a big terrorist activity ahead of Independence Day by smashing a militant hideout at Sangad village in Poonch district’s Mankote area and seizing a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

Sources said the security forces and police also launched searches at various places in Samba, Akhnoor and Mendhar areas following reports about the sighting of suspects. Searches were also carried out in Akhnoor’s Chowki Chouran area and Mendhar.