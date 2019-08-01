J&K: Woman killed, five injured in Pak shelling; villagers confined to bunkers in LoC areas

Panic gripped residents living along the Line of Control(LoC) in north Kashmir districts after cross-border shelling erupted in three border districts, in which one woman was killed and five others, including a health official, were injured in the last 24 hours.

Advertising

Mortar shelling also occurred in Uri’s Hajipeer area on Wednesday evening.

The ceasefire violation took place along the LoC in Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts, officials said.

On Tuesday evening, a woman identified as Rahmie Begum, a resident of Dassi village in Baktore sustained serious injuries in the shelling. She was shifted to a local hospital and then to district hospital in Bandipora. “She succumbed while being shifted to Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment,” said an administrative official in Gurez.

Advertising

Read | J&K: Soldier killed in Pakistan ceasefire violation, India retaliates strongly

In Gurez, where the two-day Gurez festival was going on and the entire administration was present in the town, the shelling triggered fear. the town witnessed cross-border shelling for the first time since 2016.

“There are no instructions yet from the Army to the administration to relocate people to safer places,” said the official. “But in several villages close to the LoC, people are confined to bunkers as they are apprehensive about the situation,” he added.

For entire Tuesday night, both armies exchanged fire from both sides in Baktore sector of Gurez. A health official at the Baktore government health facility was injured after a shell landed near the establishment.

Read | MEA shoots off letter to Pak High Commission over ‘killing of innocent civilians’ along LoC

Chief Medical Officer, Bandipora, Dr. Tajamul Hussain told The Indian Express that the department has stationed a critical care ambulance at the government health facility following Tuesday’s shelling. “We have also deputed one senior doctor in the area as well,” he said.

“We have seen such a situation after 2016. There was no shelling today, but we don’t know if this lull will continue,” said Mohammed Jaffar, a resident of Tarbal village- one of the last villages on the LoC. He said after both the armies exchanged mortar shelling and artillery, locals living in the nearby village went into underground bunkers.

In Baramulla district, ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place in Uri sector. “The shelling was going on for sometime on Tuesday evening Though it stopped, there is still fear among residents,” said Mohammed Sayeed, a resident of Uri area.

Ceasefire violation was also reported from nearby Kupwara district.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Anshul Garg told the Indian Express that shelling took place in Tangdhar, Keran and Nowgam sectors of the district. “A total of four people were injured in the firing. The shelling took place on Tuesday evening and today the situation has remained peaceful,” he said.

According to villagers, shells have landed near the Tangdhar town after several years. “In the past, the shelling has taken place in other areas of the district. But, close to our town it has happened after a long time. People are worried and there is fear among everyone,” said a villager.