J-PAL: In Gujarat, Emission Trading Scheme

J-PAL, founded by Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, is one of the primary agencies working on a novel Emission Trading Scheme (ETS) launched in Surat last month, aimed at reducing pollution while minimising the cost of compliance for industries.

The ETS is a market in which the traded commodity is particulate matter emissions. The Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) sets a cap on the total emission load from all industries. Industries can buy and sell the ability to emit particulate matter, by trading permits under this cap. For this reason, ETS is also called a cap-and-trade markets.

At the beginning of every one-month compliance period (during which one emission permit is valid), 80% of the total cap for that period is distributed free to all participant units. These permits are allocated based on an industry’s emission sources (boilers, heaters, generators). GPCB will offer the remaining 20% permits during the first auction of the compliance period, at a floor price of Rs 5 per kg.

Participating units can trade in permits, among each other, during the period. The price is not allowed to cross Rs 100 per kg or fall below Rs 5 per kg, both may be adjusted after a review.