J P Nadda kicks off 120-day national political tour from Uttarakhand

BJP national president J P Nadda started a 120-day nationwide political tour on Friday with a four-day visit to Uttarakhand where he met spiritual leaders and prominent political leaders in Haridwar and attended the Ganga pujan’ at Har Ki Pauri.

According to functionaries, Nadda will hold a meeting with party MPs, MLAs and other party organisation leaders in Dehradun on Saturday.

Later, he is scheduled to address a meeting in Ambedkar Nagar Mandal in Rajpur Road Assembly constituency.

On Monday, the BJP chief is scheduled to meet Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and the council of ministers for deliberations on the government’s work, its image among the people and a review of work for various elections and policies being implemented in the state.

Nadda’s visit holds significance for the state BJP state unit that is facing factionalism.

