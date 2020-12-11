‘Shame that central forces can’t protect you from staged attacks’: Mahua Moitra lashes out at BJP

**EDS: TV GRAB** New Delhi: TMC MP Mahua Moitra speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (LSTV/PTI Photo) (PTI7_2_2019_000095B)

As the Central and West Bengal governments sparred over the attack on national BJP chief J P Nadda’s motorcade on Thursday, Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra took a dig at the saffron party pointing out that even the central security agencies were unable to protect them from “staged attacks”.

Calling those from BJP visiting the state ahead of the 2021 assembly polls as “two-bit” leaders, she referred to popular college practice of BYOB (bring your own booze) parties, and said the BJP is having a BYOS (bring your own security) party in Bengal everyday.

“Had heard of college BYOB parties. BJP having a BYOS (Bring Your Own Security) party everyday in Bengal – CRPF, CISF & every central force imaginable accompanies each two-bit leader who visits,” she tweeted. “Shame they can’t protect you from staged ‘attacks’.”

On Thursday, Nadda’s convoy was allegedly pelted with stones and bricks while on its way to Diamond Harbour outside Kolkata. Several cars in the convoy, including that of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, were damaged in the attack. About ten BJP leaders, including Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy, received minor injuries.

Following this, Nadda said lawlessness and anarchy ruled in West Bengal. Taking to Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “The attack on BJP President J P Nadda is condemnable. It can’t be condemned enough. The Centre has taken this attack very seriously. The West Bengal government will have to answer the people of the state for this sponsored violence.”

Speaking at a dharna against the farm laws in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee said the BJP had no issues to raise and was therefore enacting drama. “There was a small incident but I ask why were there 50 cars in the convoy? When we travel, we have just three cars. Why did they go there with a 50-car convoy, apart from 30 press vehicles and 40 motorbikes?” she said.

