J P Nadda arrives in Gujarat

BJP national president J P Nadda reached Gujarat on Monday. This is Nadda’s first visit to state after his appointment as national president of the party.

After his arrival, a meeting of the state BJP was held in presence of Nadda at state party headquarters Shree Kamalam here. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Gujarat party president C R Paatil and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel were also present on the occasion.

In his address on the occasion, Nadda congratulated the Gujarat BJP unit for winning all eight Assembly seats in the recently held by-elections. He also wished each and every worker of the party for a similar landslide victory in the upcoming elections of the local bodies.

Nadda said that he was proud of BJP workers as during the lockdown, all other parties also had gone into lockdown and it was only BJP workers who stood by the people of the country and serve them.

Nadda praised the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi handled the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in a country of 130 crore population.

He added that the people of India have full faith in the BJP leadership and that is the reason why even during this pandemic, BJP is coming out victorious in elections. He said that it was unfortunate that currently while opposing PM Narendra Modi, some people have started opposing our country.

Rupani said that the upcoming local body elections are going to be very crucial and opposition Congress will be wiped out in such a manner that it will not be visible even after searching through a binocular.

Paatil said that after becoming a model of development for the entire country, Gujarat is on its way to be the best model of organization in the country. He said that the party workers are working on completing the task of forming page committees by door-to-door contact of voters.