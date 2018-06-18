J&K: Civilian shot dead in Valley; low-intensity blast injures five

Soon after the incident, police and paramilitary personnel cordoned off the area to nab the attackers. Soon after the incident, police and paramilitary personnel cordoned off the area to nab the attackers.

A civilian was killed when he was fired at by unidentified gunmen in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday. In a separate incident, five picnickers were injured in a low-intensity blast at the tourist resort of Manasbal on Sunday evening.

On Sunday evening, unidentified gunmen fired at and critically injured Iqbal Ahmad Kawa in Kelam village of Kulgam. Kawa was rushed to hospital in Anantnag, where he succumbed to injuries, the police said. Soon after the incident, police and paramilitary personnel cordoned off the area to nab the attackers.

In the other incident, an explosion took place at Manasbal Lake in Ganderbal district. Eyewitnesses said the explosive substance was hidden inside a dustbin of a garden on the banks of the lake. Five people were injured in the blast. The police said all the injured are stable. The police have started probe.

