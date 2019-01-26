J-K: Violence, confrontationist approach no antidote to address issues, says Governor Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday expressed anguish over Kashmiri youth picking up the gun to perpetrate violence and called for strengthening the discourse of peace so as to remove the ugly scars of violence in the Valley.

In his Republic Day address, Malik said that “it is a matter of deep anguish that a number of our youth, some of whom were pursuing professional studies, were influenced by extremist ideologies to pick up gun and join groups which perpetrate violence’’. This, he said, has added to the difficulties and sufferings of people, particularly in the Valley.

“It is our sanguine belief that violence and a confrontationist approach is no antidote to addressing any issue(s),’’ Malik said, adding that a number of precious and innocent lives have been lost due to mindless and dastardly violence.

“We shall have to find ways to remove such ugly scars of violence forever from our beautiful landscape by strengthening the discourse of peace. This is our collective responsibility and can be discharged only with active cooperation and support of our people,” the Governor added.

To channelise the energy of the youth in a constructive and nation building activities, Malik said the Department of Youth Services & Sports gave focused attention to the development and up-gradation of sports infrastructure in the state. M.A. Stadium at Jammu has been upgraded to an International Cricket Stadium at a cost of Rs 42.17 Crore and shall be completed by April, 2019, he said, adding that it can now host national and international cricket matches.

Similarly, Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar has been upgraded as a FIFA compliant International Football Stadium at a cost of Rs 44 Crore, Governor said. It shall be completed by June 2019, he said, adding that it can host national and international football matches.

Referring to variuos pro-people decisions and also the measures taken by his administration to meet regional aspirations, Governor without naming Pakistan said that the neighbouring country continues to support terrorists to disrupt peace and harmony in the state. There have been repeated attempts to infiltrate terrorists across the international Border and Line of Control, he said, adding that repeated ceasefire violations have brought untold hardships to the people living in the villages along the borders. The government is taking required measures to alleviate the sufferings of the border population, he added.

He also complimented the armed and security forces for maintaining strict vigil along the borders despite tough terrain, climate and other challenges. Referring to the neutralisation of largest ever number of terrorists in an year by police and armed forces, he said that “our jawans have been working in extremely difficult circumstances in the state’’.

“We salute the brave army and police Jawans who have offered supreme sacrifices for maintaining peace and tranquillity in Jammu and Kashmir,’’ he said, adding that the nation remains indebted to them. All our thoughts and prayers are with the families of such martyrs and it is incumbent upon us all to bring joy in their lives, he said, adding that “our hearts also go out to the families of the civilians who lost their loved ones in the wanton violence.