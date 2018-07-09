Valley observes shutdown on Burhan Wani’s death anniversary

Amid curbs on civilian movement, Kashmir on Sunday observed a complete shutdown on the second death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani. The shutdown call was given by separatist leaders to commemorate Wani’s death anniversary. Mobile internet was suspended across the Valley as a precautionary measure to prevent protests.

Shops and business establishments in Srinagar remained closed, while vehicles remained off the roads. Security deployment across the city was increased and security personnel kept vigil in sensitive areas.

The shutdown was also observed in Anantnag, Bijbehara, Kulgam, Shopian, Pampore and Pulwama towns and in all major towns of north Kashmir. In Wani’s village Tral, curfew had been imposed since Saturday.

