J-K: Unprovoked firing by Pakistan along LoC, Indian Army retaliates

Pakistani troops Saturday resorted to unprovoked firing on forward Indian positions along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sunderbans sector of Rajouri district. Defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said unprovoked firing from across the border began at about 9 am. The Indian Army has retaliated to the firing. No casualties have been reported.

The latest ceasefire violation by Pakistan comes nearly a fortnight after Brigade Commanders of both the Indian and Pakistani troops held a flag meeting at Chakkan Da Bagh near Poonch on November 23 to discuss measures to augment confidence-building, maintain peace along the LoC, among other issues.